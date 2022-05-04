'My tweets get more replies than Modi ji’s': Ola CEO says he is subject to biggest troll attacks

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has refuted reports that claim there is a coordinated network of Twitter accounts that exist only to praise of his company. On the contrary, says Aggarwal, Ola and he himself are subject to “one of the biggest troll attacks in corporate India”, with his tweets receiving more replies than even the prime minister of the country.

The Ola founder and CEO was responding to a tweet from ‘The DeshBhakt’ – a prominent political commentary platform – which implied that Ola is behind a number of Twitter handles that “exist only to claim how great Ola Electric is.”

‘The DeshBhakt’ tweet itself came in response to a Mint investigative report which found that a “network of seemingly coordinated Twitter handles appears to be working to drown out criticism of Ola Electric on social media.”

“On the contrary,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, “Ola Electric and I are subject to one of the biggest troll attacks in corporate India.”

“My tweets now get more replies than even Modiji’s tweets despite fraction of his followers! And all copy paste negative replies,” tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal this morning. “This tweet’s replies also will just prove my point!” he added. The Ola CEO has around 3.5 lakh Twitter followers, as opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 78.5 million.

The report published in Mint found that several accounts work in a seemingly coordinated manner to attack people who share negative feedback against Ola Electric scooters, which have come under increased scrutiny after several reports of EV fires and malfunctioning units.

These accounts also work to promote or trend unrelated topics on Twitter, indicating that they all run by digital media agencies, the report found.

Aggarwal has rubbished these claims, instead saying that he and his company are subject to a coordinated troll attack, with users sharing identical negative comments against Ola.