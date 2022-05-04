English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    'My tweets get more replies than Modi ji’s': Ola CEO says he is subject to biggest troll attacks

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has refuted reports that claim there is a coordinated network of Twitter accounts that exist only to praise of his company.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a photo from 2016 (Image: bhash/Twitter)

    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a photo from 2016 (Image: bhash/Twitter)


    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has refuted reports that claim there is a coordinated network of Twitter accounts that exist only to praise of his company. On the contrary, says Aggarwal, Ola and he himself are subject to “one of the biggest troll attacks in corporate India”, with his tweets receiving more replies than even the prime minister of the country.

    The Ola founder and CEO was responding to a tweet from ‘The DeshBhakt’ – a prominent political commentary platform – which implied that Ola is behind a number of Twitter handles that “exist only to claim how great Ola Electric is.”

    ‘The DeshBhakt’ tweet itself came in response to a Mint investigative report which found that a “network of seemingly coordinated Twitter handles appears to be working to drown out criticism of Ola Electric on social media.”

    “On the contrary,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, “Ola Electric and I are subject to one of the biggest troll attacks in corporate India.”

    “My tweets now get more replies than even Modiji’s tweets despite fraction of his followers! And all copy paste negative replies,” tweeted Bhavish Aggarwal this morning. “This tweet’s replies also will just prove my point!” he added. The Ola CEO has around 3.5 lakh Twitter followers, as opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 78.5 million.

    The report published in Mint found that several accounts work in a seemingly coordinated manner to attack people who share negative feedback against Ola Electric scooters, which have come under increased scrutiny after several reports of EV fires and malfunctioning units.

    These accounts also work to promote or trend unrelated topics on Twitter, indicating that they all run by digital media agencies, the report found.

    Aggarwal has rubbished these claims, instead saying that he and his company are subject to a coordinated troll attack, with users sharing identical negative comments against Ola.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bhavish Aggarwal #Ola #Ola CEO #Ola Electric #Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    first published: May 4, 2022 12:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.