‘My salary more than your pre-seed funding’: Woman’s brutally honest reply to founder

When Roshan Patel, founder and CEO of healthcare startup Walnut, reached out to a software engineer to check if she would be interested in working for their company, he was taken aback by her brutally honest response. So taken aback, in fact, that he is still thinking about it nearly two years later.

The software engineer minced no words while informing Patel as to why she would not be interested in working for his company. Her straightforward response is now going viral on Twitter.

The exchange in question occurred in September 2021 – shortly after Walnut raised funding in a pre-seed round. Founder and CEO Roshan Patel began reaching out to potential job candidates as he started hiring for his startup. In the process, he reached out to the software engineer in question and wrote: “I run a startup increasing access to healthcare by making it more affordable. We just raised a pre-seed round and are looking to hire talented engineers. Any interest in chatting?”

The engineer informed Patel that her current CTC is more than Walnut’s pre-seed round. “Hi Roshan, I just checked on Crunchbase and my current salary is more than your entire pre-seed round,” she replied.

“Still thinking about this exchange almost 2 years later,” Patel wrote while sharing a screenshot of the exchange where he blurred out the engineer’s name to protect privacy.

The tweet has been viewed more than 2.4 million times on the microblogging platform where it has left many amused.

According to Crunchbase, New York-based startup Walnut has raised a total of $113.6M in funding over four rounds. The startup had raised $3.6 million in April 2021.

Moneycontrol News