MWC 2019: From foldable to 5G-ready smartphones, everything you can expect from the event

The Mobile World Conference (MWC) is the biggest smartphone event where leading smartphone manufacturers launch their latest products. For MWC 2019, 5G ready phones and foldable smartphones are the hot picks alongside some premium flagships that the companies would start launching from February 25. Here is everything that is expected to be launched during the MWC 2019.

Samsung

Probably one of the most hyped launches before the MWC begins, Samsung would be unveiling the Galaxy S10 trio alongside a foldable smartphone. The company has decided to launch these phones ahead of the MWC and will be holding a separate event called ‘Unpacked’. The company is also expected to launch the Galaxy smartwatch and a fitness tracker, Galaxy Fit.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi would be launching its flagship device— Mi 9. It is rumoured to sport a notch display and a 48 MP triple camera setup. The device is also rumoured to have an under-display fingerprint scanner and will come powered by most powerful chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 855. Xiaomi would also be releasing a special Explorer Edition variant of the Mi 9, which would have a transparent rear panel allowing the user to see the internals of the device. The Explorer edition is rumoured to have 10 GB and 12 GB RAM options. The Chinese device maker is also expected to launch the Mi Mix 3 5G-ready variant during the MWC.

LG

LG would be launching two flagship devices for the first time during the MWC. The company is gearing up to launch the LG G8 ThinQ and the V50 ThinkQ. The phones are rumoured to be 5G-ready and will boast of a display which doubles up as a speaker. LG calls this new tech as CrystalSound. The company was rumoured to be launching a foldable smartphone during the event, but recent reports suggest it is unlikely to happen.

Vivo

Chinese manufacturer Vivo is expected to launch the U1, the company’s first phone under the U series that would be affordable and have a massive 4030 mAh battery.

Nokia

The highlight device for Nokia at MWC would be the Nokia 9 Pureview. The long-rumoured smartphone is tipped to have five rear cameras. The company launched its flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco alongside the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1 at the MWC last year. The company has an event on February 24, and it is rumoured that the company would finally launch Nokia 9.

Motorola

Lenovo-owned Motorola recently unveiled its Moto G7 lineup, but things haven’t stopped there. It is rumoured that the company would be launching a foldable variant of the Razr V4. There aren’t any details available about the smartphone. It should be a cross-over between a traditional clamshell phone and a smartphone, with a foldable display inside and an external screen.

Huawei