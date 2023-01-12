 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MV Ganga Vilas cruise launched. Check ticket prices, other details

Jan 13, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

Ganga Vilas has three decks and 18 suites, which can house 36 tourists. The first batch of tourists will be from Switzerland.

Ganga Vilas Cruise: The 62-metre-long ship is equipped with pollution-free systems and noise control technology. (Image: antaracruises.com)

A luxury cruiser set off on a historic journey on January 13, winding through some of India's most famous cultural and religious sites. The MV Ganga Vilas was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi and will reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1.

“The inauguration of the MV Ganga Vilas cruise will take India's tourism to global heights. Foundation stones have been laid for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs. 1,000 crores,” PM Modi said.

Touted the world's longest river cruise, it is planned around 50 tourist spots, that include national parks, world heritage sites and the cities of Patna, Guwahati, Kolkata and even Bangladesh capital Dhaka, government sources claimed. Those on board Ganga Vilas will get to experience Varanasi's famous Ganga Aarti, visit Sarnath, the site revered by Buddhists, and see Majuli, the hub of Vaishnavite culture in Assam. Tours of the Sunderbans and the Kaziranga national park are also part of the journey, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

The cruiser has three decks and 18 suites, which can house 36 tourists. The first batch of tourists will be from Switzerland.

The 62-metre-long ship is equipped with pollution-free systems and noise control technology.

Ticket prices and bookings