Muslim group wants to gift Ayodhya land to Hindus as case hearing enters last lap

A group of Muslim intellectuals have agreed to gift the disputed plot of land at Ayodhya to the Hindus even if they win the title suit. The decision of the Muslim group to negotiate for a settlement comes as the Supreme Court reaches the last stage of hearing in the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi -Babri Masjid case.

The group that came forward to make the offer identifies itself as the ‘Indian Muslims for Peace’. Several intellectuals are a part of this group including Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, the former Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, who had served as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff.

As per an NDTV report, the army officer said that this seemed to be the only practical approach to the case since building a mosque at the site is not really a possibility. “We have to face reality and I am a realist. Even if the court rules in favour of the Muslims, will it be possible to build a mosque there (at Ayodhya)? I think it's an impossibility. Seeing the surcharged atmosphere in the country, that is a dream that cannot be fulfilled.”

In return, the Muslims want the Places of Worship Amendment Act to be strengthened. “In case the judgement is in favour, the option for Muslims is to gift it to the majority community in return for a cast-iron guarantee that the places of worship amendment act has to be given strength,” Lieutenant General Shah added.

The group arrived at the “practical solution” after holding a marathon meeting this week in Lucknow.

In August, another group of prominent Muslim stakeholders in the title suit also decided to let go of the land parcel. However, they had very little time to reach a consensus, and the other parties could not be roped in for the court-appointed mediation effort, making it a failure.

The Sunni Central Waqf board, one of the main Muslim litigants, informed the mediation panel that they were willing to give up on their fight to claim the 2.77 acre of land. However, the mediation did not work out owing to multiple reasons, and the Supreme Court had to begin with the daily hearings on the case.

However, a fresh mediation effort is on in the decades-old case at the moment although the statement made by the ‘Indian Muslims for Peace’ had no role in the litigation, nor did any of the litigants on board when they met.

The apex court plans to close the politically-volatile Ram Janmbhoomi -Babri Masjid case by October 17 and the judgement on the same is slated to be pronounced by November 17.