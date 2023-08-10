Mushroom poisoning mystery: 3 family members die after fateful lunch party

Three Australians have died after eating a wild mushroom dish (Representational image)

Five people sat down for lunch at a small Australian town in late July. A week later, three of them were dead of suspected mushroom poisoning, and a fourth is still fighting for his life. Meanwhile the host, who cooked the fatal wild mushroom dish and did not suffer any symptoms herself, is under investigation for potentially poisoning her guests.

The mystery of the mushroom poisoning deaths has gripped a tight-knit community, with the host professing her innocence.

According to news reports, Erin Patterson, 45, hosted a lunch at her house in Leongatha on July 29. In attendance were her former parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson, Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson and Heather’s husband, Ian.

Days after the lunch, Gail, 70, and Heather, 66, would both die in hospital, followed a day later by Don. The fourth guest, Ian Wilkinson, 68, remains critically ill and needing a liver transplant.

Police suspect they all suffered from the effects of eating death cap mushrooms, but Erin Patterson has denied any wrongdoing. In a tearful interview, she told reporters: “I’m devastated. I loved them. And I can’t believe that this has happened and I’m so sorry.”

However, when asked about the origin of the mushrooms that were used in her beef wellington dish, Patterson remained silent.

Police say that Patterson is a suspect in the but has not been charged with the deaths. Police also asked the public not to speculate since the deaths are unexplained and could turn out to be “very innocent.”

“At this point in time, the deaths are unexplained,” Detective Inspector Dean Thomas told the Sydney Morning Herald. “It could be very innocent, but we just don’t know.

“We have to keep an open mind in relation to this,” Thomas said. “But again, we just don’t know at this point … four people turn up and three of them pass away, with another one critical, so we have to work through this.”