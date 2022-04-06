Murdered rapper's body displayed at US nightclub. Video shocks Twitter

Warning: This article contains disturbing information and visuals

Distressing videos have emerged on Twitter from a nightclub in Washington DC showing the body of a murdered rapper put on stage during a "home-going ceremony" organised by his family and friends.

The embalmed body of Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew, was dressed in a hoodie and jeans, with a golden crown placed on the head. The crowd around the body danced and sang.

Twitter users expressed shock at the morbid display. "You all are sick," said a Twitted user named Briana. "Being in a room with a dead body is already uncomfortable enough . This generation has no sense of sensitivity when it comes to death."

"Our generation is so weird and people (are) not even fazed by a dead corpse in the club like this," remarked another. "Rip Goonew but I would never set up funeral arrangements like this."

Others said displaying the rapper's body was "insanely disrespectful".

"Can we just acknowledge that having a cadaver in a club where heat builds up and stinks up the whole room and food and alcohol get served is literally unsanitary," another user said. "Goonew deserved better."

The family of the rapper, who had been shot dead during a robbery incident in March, dismissed criticism about the event, saying they wanted to honour him in that exact manner.

"For all the negatives, people probably don’t even know nothing about us," the rapper's mother told Fox News. "They have no idea. People just saying what they want to say and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away. I wish people would just let me grieve in peace."

Meanwhile, the club, Bliss, that hosted the event issued an apology after the backlash.

“Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration," it said. "Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may have been upset or offended."