Mumbai youths to burn JeM chief Masood Azhar, PUBG effigies on Holi

The main festival of Holi is preceded by Choti Holi or Holika Dahan, which marks the end of a mythological demon called ‘Holika’, symbolising the destruction of all things evil before ushering in spring.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 20, and to uphold the symbolic relevance of the festival, two rather topical effigies will be set on fire in Mumbai this year, to mark the triumph of good over evil.

The effigies, typically made of straw, are of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s leader Masood Azhar and that of the latest online game craze – PUBG. These pyres have been built in Worli and will be set afire on Wednesday.

It was Mumbai twin brothers Amar and Ashish Vitthal’s idea to raise awareness about the ills of being hooked to PUBG, through Holika Dahan, as scores of people gather around the pyres to celebrate.

As per a Latestly report, one of the brothers said: "PUBG must be banned. Parents tell us children play PUBG all day. They appreciate us for the concept… People are turning violent by playing PUBG, children are not focusing on their studies. So, we came up with this concept. Earlier we had created awareness about noise pollution, demonetisation, etc. We will burn this effigy during Holika Dahan. We want to spread a social message.”

The other effigy of Masood Azhar will be burnt to condemn the macabre terror attack that took place in Pulwama on February 14, killing 40 CRPF jawans. Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the attack. So, in unity with the armed forces, the effigy of this evil (mastermind of the terror attack) will be set on fire as onlookers will rejoice at burns down to ashes.