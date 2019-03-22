App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 11:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai youths to burn JeM chief Masood Azhar, PUBG effigies on Holi

Mumbai-based twins want to condemn the Pulwama attack. They will also look to raise awareness about the ills of being hooked to PUBG, through Holika Dahan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation
Whatsapp

The main festival of Holi is preceded by Choti Holi or Holika Dahan, which marks the end of a mythological demon called ‘Holika’, symbolising the destruction of all things evil before ushering in spring.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 20, and to uphold the symbolic relevance of the festival, two rather topical effigies will be set on fire in Mumbai this year, to mark the triumph of good over evil.

The effigies, typically made of straw, are of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s leader Masood Azhar and that of the latest online game craze – PUBG. These pyres have been built in Worli and will be set afire on Wednesday.

It was Mumbai twin brothers Amar and Ashish Vitthal’s idea to raise awareness about the ills of being hooked to PUBG, through Holika Dahan, as scores of people gather around the pyres to celebrate.

As per a Latestly report, one of the brothers said: "PUBG must be banned. Parents tell us children play PUBG all day. They appreciate us for the concept… People are turning violent by playing PUBG, children are not focusing on their studies. So, we came up with this concept. Earlier we had created awareness about noise pollution, demonetisation, etc. We will burn this effigy during Holika Dahan. We want to spread a social message.”

The other effigy of Masood Azhar will be burnt to condemn the macabre terror attack that took place in Pulwama on February 14, killing 40 CRPF jawans. Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had claimed the attack. So, in unity with the armed forces, the effigy of this evil (mastermind of the terror attack) will be set on fire as onlookers will rejoice at burns down to ashes.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 03:59 pm

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns flat, Nifty tests 11,500; OMCs, IT ...

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Market could see a small correction following a strong rally, says HDF ...

Morningstar ranks Reliance Large as the best large-cap equity fund for ...

Defending Hinduism emerges as major occupation for men in western Utta ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

BJP CEC meet again today, second list of candidates including those fo ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Eden Hazard inspires Belgium to win over Russia; ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan clears the air on his entry into politics

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

DJ Snake’s Holi concert in Mumbai sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fa ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah's Netflix drama on 2012 gang rape is dire bu ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Serena Williams opens up on losing her sister in gun violence and her ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.