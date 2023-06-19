Mumbai woman faces skin burn after facial massage worth Rs 17,500. FIR against salon

The woman had paid Rs 17,500 for the hydrafacial treatment. (Image credit: @MNSPrashantRane/Twitter)

A woman in Mumbai has filed an FIR against a beauty salon after she suffered skin burns and permanent damage due to a facial massage treatment.

The incident happened on June 17 when the woman, whose name has not been revealed, got a hydrafacial treatment worth Rs 17,500 from Glow Luxe salon at Andheri's Kamdhenu Shopping Centre.

Hydrafacial is a medical-grade resurfacing treatment that clears pores and hydrates the skin. It's offered at licensed medical professional facilities, or where a certified Hydrafacial esthetician is available.

After the treatment, however, the woman experienced a burning sensation and approached a dermatologist who told her that she had suffered skin burns and permanent damage due to the massage. She then filed an FIR with the help of a local MNS corporator Prashant Rane.



Andheri Lokhandwala market Kamdhenu shopping center woman had gone to Glow Luxe salon for facial

Substandard products & technique used causing skin to burn

4.5 out of 8 severity permanent damage certified by Dermatologist

I got FIR Registered & got justice for the woman… pic.twitter.com/GhuO9GUxNN

— PRASHANT RANE (@MNSPrashantRane) June 19, 2023

Twitter users reacted with shock at the incident and called for such salons to be regulated.

"Oh my god! Even after taking Rs 17,500 this is the result of ruining the skin of the lady. Horrible," commented one Twitter user. "There is no legislation over parlors that's why they are mushrooming all over the city. And such issues erupt as everyone wants to become rich overnight," wrote another.

A third user pointed out, "With a good beautician, a facial can be relaxing and soothing but sometimes it actually does more harm than good due to an allergic reaction to some cream, wrong massaging techniques, or ignorance on the part of the beautician."

