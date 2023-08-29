Mumbai woman loses Apple iPad inside Ola, police return it in 1 hour

The woman later took to Instagram and praised Mumbai police for their work in returning the iPad back to her in a short timespan. (Representational Photo).

A Mumbai woman recently lost her Apple iPad worth Rs 25,000 after misplacing the gadget inside an Ola cab in the city. The woman was in a hurry and left the device inside the vehicle.

Later, she tried to contact the cab driver but did not get a response from his end. That forced her to file a complaint at a local police station, who then started a probe to find the missing iPad. The Mumbai police, impressively, managed to track down the vehicle the woman was travelling in and retrieved the iPad inside one hour of searching for the missing device.

The woman later took to Instagram and praised the police for their work in returning the iPad back to her in a short timespan.

"We are deeply humbled and profoundly grateful for the exemplary work that you do in service of our community. Helped us find our Apple iPad within one hour. The Ola driver took it with him and he has not been answering our calls since evening," she wrote.

A friend of the woman shared the screenshot of her story on X (formerly Twitter).

The man's post saw a few comments from users in praise of Mumbai police.

"My heartiest congratulations to Mumbai Police....you rock...," one user wrote.

