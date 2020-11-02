Mumbai traffic constable Eknath Parthe, assaulted by woman, felicitated at same spot for keeping calm

Days after the video of a woman thrashing Mumbai's traffic police personnel, Eknath Parthe after being stopped for allegedly violating traffic rules had gone viral. He was recently felicitated by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for not losing his temper.

Maharashtra Directorate General of Information & Public Relations Dayanand Kamble tweeted to share a video of Colaba ACP Lata Donde honouring the traffic constable with a bouquet of flowers and draping a shawl around his neck.

“Three days ago, a woman had beaten up a Mumbai traffic constable, Shri Parthe. She used vulgar language but Shri Parthe did not resist her nor he used any obscene language. He was felicitated by ACP before going to the place of duty. This gesture will boost morale,” Kamble said in a tweet. The woman was identified as Sadika Tiwari (30) and her associate as Mohsin Khan (26).



Three days ago, a woman had beaten up a #Mumbai traffic constable, Shri Parthe. She used vulgar language but Shri Parthe did not resist her nor he used any obscene language. He was felicitated by ACP before going to the place of duty. This gesture will boost the moral.

— Dayanand Kamble (@dayakamPR) October 28, 2020

Take a look:

#Mumbai Traffic Police Constable Shri #EknathParthe was felicitated at the hands of @MumbaiPolice Commissioner #ParamBirSingh today with a prize of Rs 10,000 & a Certificate. Four days ago a women had beaten up Shri Parthe, but he maintained his cool did his duty with honesty.



In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Parthe said, “In our family, we don’t disrespect women, something that my father taught me." He said Tiwari was like his elder daughter and was in no mood to listen to him.



Very good gesture by the ACP. I hope strict action has been taken against the perpetrator. And yes, well done, Constable Parthe, you showed amazing self-restraint.

— Anil Kelkar (@DerMovingFinger) October 28, 2020

Since being shared, the video gathered a lot of attention online with many lauding ACP's gestures.



Much needed positive news in these trying times. Respect for Shri Parthe ji — Madhuri (తెలుగింటి అమ్మాయి) (@madhuriketa) October 29, 2020





V need more of this kind of gesture to boost the morale of our police They rarely get appreciated

— Sabiha (@Sabiha19099968) October 28, 2020



Standing in the middle of the roads working day night, beating heats, rains is not an easy job. — G!-!0$T R!!)€R (@jitssss) October 28, 2020

Head constable Eknath Parte was beaten up by a woman on October 23 at the Cotton Exchange Naka in the Kalbadevi area. A video of the incident later was widely shared on social media.