Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai traffic constable Eknath Parthe, assaulted by woman, felicitated at same spot for keeping calm

Moneycontrol News

Days after the video of a woman thrashing Mumbai's traffic police personnel, Eknath Parthe after being stopped for allegedly violating traffic rules had gone viral. He was recently felicitated by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for not losing his temper.

Maharashtra Directorate General of Information & Public Relations Dayanand Kamble tweeted to share a video of Colaba ACP Lata Donde honouring the traffic constable with a bouquet of flowers and draping a shawl around his neck.

“Three days ago, a woman had beaten up a Mumbai traffic constable, Shri Parthe. She used vulgar language but Shri Parthe did not resist her nor he used any obscene language. He was felicitated by ACP before going to the place of duty. This gesture will boost morale,” Kamble said in a tweet. The woman was identified as Sadika Tiwari (30) and her associate as Mohsin Khan (26).

Close
Take a look:

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Parthe said, “In our family, we don’t disrespect women, something that my father taught me." He said Tiwari was like his elder daughter and was in no mood to listen to him.

Since being shared, the video gathered a lot of attention online with many lauding ACP's gestures.



Head constable Eknath Parte was beaten up by a woman on October 23 at the Cotton Exchange Naka in the Kalbadevi area. A video of the incident later was widely shared on social media.

Many have demanded strong action against the woman and her associate who was with her on the two-wheeler for assaulting him, who are performing their duty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a police official told NDTV. The accused were later arrested, he said.
First Published on Nov 2, 2020 05:47 pm

tags #Mumbai traffic constable

