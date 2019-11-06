App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai techie loses Rs 3 lakh in minutes; card used 56 times abroad

The techie on maternity leave received the automated phone call from her bank at 2.30 am on October 22, to alert her about a possible debit card fraud.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Mumbai-based techie, who was on maternity leave to look after her new-born, woke up to a rude shock when her bank informed that her card was used for 56 online transactions abroad.

The engineer woke up with a jolt when she received the automated phone call from her bank at 2.30 am on October 22, to alert her about a possible debit card fraud.

Rs 3.3 lakh was siphoned off her bank account in minutes through the transactions that took place while she was asleep, said a report by The Times of India.

Close

The victim filed a complaint with the Kanjurmarg Police, but there has been very little progress in the case so far.

related news

Speaking to the media, her husband said the fraudulent online transactions happened only days before Diwali and married all their plans to celebrate the occasion.

He informed: “The transactions took place abroad. We did not receive any call or text message asking for the one-time password (OTP) either.”

He further said that the two of them had never used their debit card internationally either and have only used it to buy baby products from various national websites.

The debit card linked to the techie’s savings bank account was blocked by the customer care service immediately after they relayed the information about the pre-recorded message about the fraudulent transactions. However, it was already too late by then.

Meanwhile, the victim’s husband claimed that the bank took cognisance of his complaint only after a week. “Bank representatives should have noticed that something was wrong when dozens of transactions were made so early in the morning. They should have called us before approving the transactions,” he said.

Discussing how these transactions might have taken place, cyber expert Vicky Shah said: “One of the possibilities is that the card was cloned. An OTP is not required when a card is used internationally. The other possibility is that her card details were compromised. Recent media reports revealed that the details of 1.3 million cards were leaked.”

Shah further mentioned that as per Reserve Bank of India rules, if a transaction is made internationally, the bank ought to revert the amount in the cardholder’s account within 10 days.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 11:35 am

tags #Cyber Crime #India #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.