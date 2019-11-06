Mumbai techie loses Rs 3 lakh in minutes; card used 56 times abroad

A Mumbai-based techie, who was on maternity leave to look after her new-born, woke up to a rude shock when her bank informed that her card was used for 56 online transactions abroad.

The engineer woke up with a jolt when she received the automated phone call from her bank at 2.30 am on October 22, to alert her about a possible debit card fraud.

Rs 3.3 lakh was siphoned off her bank account in minutes through the transactions that took place while she was asleep, said a report by The Times of India.

The victim filed a complaint with the Kanjurmarg Police, but there has been very little progress in the case so far.

Speaking to the media, her husband said the fraudulent online transactions happened only days before Diwali and married all their plans to celebrate the occasion.

He informed: “The transactions took place abroad. We did not receive any call or text message asking for the one-time password (OTP) either.”

He further said that the two of them had never used their debit card internationally either and have only used it to buy baby products from various national websites.

The debit card linked to the techie’s savings bank account was blocked by the customer care service immediately after they relayed the information about the pre-recorded message about the fraudulent transactions. However, it was already too late by then.

Meanwhile, the victim’s husband claimed that the bank took cognisance of his complaint only after a week. “Bank representatives should have noticed that something was wrong when dozens of transactions were made so early in the morning. They should have called us before approving the transactions,” he said.

Discussing how these transactions might have taken place, cyber expert Vicky Shah said: “One of the possibilities is that the card was cloned. An OTP is not required when a card is used internationally. The other possibility is that her card details were compromised. Recent media reports revealed that the details of 1.3 million cards were leaked.”