Mumbai scientist invents material that can turn Carbon Dioxide into fuel

A scientist from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai has devised a new material that can convert carbon dioxide to fuel by mimicking photosynthesis. The invention is being touted as having the potential to fight global warming.

Dr Vivek Polshettiwar, who is also an associate professor in the Division of Chemical Sciences, has named the new material ‘black gold’. The details of the invention were published in the scientific journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry, UK.

The scientist is now planning to patent his invention says a report by DNA.

The past few decades have contributed massively to the issues of global warming the world is collectively trying to fight. The vehicles we use and industries burning coal have been the biggest contributors to this phenomenon.

Commenting on how his inventions works, Dr Polshettiwar, a resident of Nagpur, said: “We have transformed actual gold into Black Gold by using nanotechnology.”

Explaining why he named his invention Black Gold, the scientist said: “We reduced the space between gold nanoparticles in a way that the metal absorbed the entire visible and near-infrared region of sunlight, eventually turning black. Hence the name Black Gold.”

Now, just like plants need sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water to produce glucose with the help of chlorophyll, the new material alters the gaseous elements and turns them into methane, which can then be used to charge automobiles.

Dr Polshettiwar added the rate of fuel production is low at the moment. However, he is hopeful of devising technology to convert a larger amount of carbon dioxide into fuel in the future, just sunlight and normal atmospheric condition.