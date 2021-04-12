Mumbai reports 6,905 fresh COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths in last 24 hours

(Representative Image)

Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai which has been witnessing a rapid surge in the cases of the COVID-19 disease reported 6,905 fresh cases in the last 24 hours on April 12 taking the total caseload to 5,27,119.

Mumbai also recorded 43 COVID related fatalities, which took the death toll to 12,060. The city's surge in the number of COVID-19 cases comes in the backdrop of 39,398 tests done in the last 24 hours. The current number of active cases is 90,267 while the tally of recovered people reached 4,23,678 as 9,037 recovered over the period of last 24 hours.

According to government's latest bulletin, the financial hub's recovery rate stood at 80 percent while its doubling rate was recorded to be 36 days.

Meanwhile Maharashtra on April 11 crossed the one crore-mark in COVID-19 vaccination, touching 1,00,38,421 doses, the highest by any state while it also recorded its worst-ever single-day infections at 63,294 taking its total tally of cases to 34.07 lakh.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on April 11 said that a decision regarding imposition of a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after the state Cabinet meeting on April 14.

Tope made the statement after attending a virtual meeting of the state's COVID-19 task force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss measures to curb the second wave of COVID-19 cases.