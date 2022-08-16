Mumbai reports 332 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 5,071

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 332 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily count since early August, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the city, the local civic body said. With these additions, the overall COVID-19 cases rose to 11,33,504, while the death toll increased to 19,666, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The city reported 252 fewer cases as compared to Monday, when it had registered 584 patients, but no fatalities linked to the infection.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 3,499 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of tests to 1,79,60,944.A day before, 7,258 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated cases rose to 1,108,767 after 477 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, leaving the city with 5,071 active cases, said the BMC.

Of the 332 new COVID-19 cases, only 31 patients were symptomatic, according to the bulletin. The growth rate of COVID-19 stood at 0.064 per cent between August 9 and August 15, while the case doubling rate was 1,066 days, it added.