Mumbai gets unseasonal rain in March bringing heat down. Waterlogging, traffic jams follow

Mumbai has been hit by an unexpected spell of unseasonal rain in March, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several areas. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), several other parts of Maharashtra such as Latur, Hingloi and Nanded are on orange alert, with the IMD predicting thunderstorm, lightening and hailstorms in these regions.

The sudden downpour has led to waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas in Mumbai, causing chaos for commuters and residents alike. Several parts of the city, including Dadar, Parel, and Matunga, have been inundated, leading to traffic jams and delays.

Residents have reported problems with the city's drainage system, which has failed to cope with the sudden downpour. This has led to waterlogging in several areas, with stagnant water causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is responsible for the city's drainage system, has deployed teams to clear the choked drains and pump out the water.

Twitter, however, welcomed the rains as the city witnessed a drop in temperatures with users sharing photos and videos of the downpour.

The memes were not far behind.

This unseasonal rainfall has once again raised questions about the city's preparedness for the monsoon season, which is just a few months away. Mumbai has a history of flooding during the monsoon season, and the city's infrastructure has often been criticized for its inability to cope with heavy rainfall. Although the rain brought the mercury down, the traffic jams and waterlogging were not what citizens wanted in return.

In 2005, Mumbai witnessed one of the worst floods in its history, when heavy rains led to widespread waterlogging and flooding, claiming the lives of more than 1,000 people. Since then, the BMC has taken several measures to improve the city's drainage system and mitigate flooding during the monsoon season. However, incidents of waterlogging and flooding continue to occur, especially in low-lying areas.