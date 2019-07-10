App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai rains: IMD mocked on Twitter over failed predictions

This was not the first time that IMD predictions went terribly wrong

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image
After torrential rains lashed Mumbai on July 8, the citizens braved road and rail traffic, waterlogging, and much more to reach their respective workplaces. Most were taken off guard as there were no predictions of a downpour.

However, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on July 10, and the Mumbai Police tweeted the same issuing a warning.

Instead of Mumbaikars taking precautionary measures accordingly, Twitter was flooded with posts pointing out the fallacy of most Met Department predictions and how July 9 might be the driest day thus far. Turns out, they weren’t wrong either. Though there was scattered rainfall across the city, the intensity was fairly mellow compared to that of July 8.

In fact, this was not the first time that IMD predictions went terribly wrong. Just recently, the weatherman predicted extremely heavy rainfall during July 3-5. But, it hit the city two days before the dates earmarked.

Let’s take a look at what the Twitter users had to say about this.







 
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 01:33 pm

tags #IMD #Indian Meteorological Department #mumbai monsoons #Mumbai Rains #Twitter

