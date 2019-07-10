Mumbai rains: IMD mocked on Twitter over failed predictions

After torrential rains lashed Mumbai on July 8, the citizens braved road and rail traffic, waterlogging, and much more to reach their respective workplaces. Most were taken off guard as there were no predictions of a downpour.



India Meteorological Department (IMD), has shared forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall (upto 200 mm) in the next 24 hours. We request Mumbaikars to take precautions & ensure safety. #Dial100 in case of any emergency. Close #MumbaiRains

— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 8, 2019

However, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on July 10, and the Mumbai Police tweeted the same issuing a warning.

Instead of Mumbaikars taking precautionary measures accordingly, Twitter was flooded with posts pointing out the fallacy of most Met Department predictions and how July 9 might be the driest day thus far. Turns out, they weren’t wrong either. Though there was scattered rainfall across the city, the intensity was fairly mellow compared to that of July 8.

In fact, this was not the first time that IMD predictions went terribly wrong. Just recently, the weatherman predicted extremely heavy rainfall during July 3-5. But, it hit the city two days before the dates earmarked.

Let’s take a look at what the Twitter users had to say about this.

Thank you for predicting tomorrow will be sunny — Deepith Kunder (@Unitedfanclub99) July 8, 2019

Pls carry umbrella without fail to protect from bright sunshine — Parag Mandpe (@ParagMandpe) July 8, 2019

Phir to pakka nahi hoga. IMD does great job when it comes to cyclones but rains it has never got it right — Sarath Kolli (@sarath_1604) July 8, 2019

So next 24 hrs no rain — Topson (@Kenrickkere) July 8, 2019

Since they have predicted, we are sure it won’t rain. As IMD predictions are always wrong /p>— Jainam Shah (@JainamS21058176) July 9, 2019