Mumbai Police wins Twitter once again with a Game of Thrones reference

After keeping the audience hooked and asking for more for years, popular fictional series ‘Game of Thrones’ came to an end on Monday. Social media was abuzz with discussions on the show’s final episode.

Capitalising on the social media trend, Mumbai Police tweeted a reminder against using drugs, using a GoT reference.

A meme was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai police, featuring a photograph of Jon Snow with his famous dialogue “I don’t want it”.

Jon, who is one of the lead characters of the show, typically used these lines every time he was asked to take over the throne.

The cops captioned the meme: “When a friend suggests trying drugs!” and used the hashtag #GOTit?

The Mumbai Police have nearly five million followers on Twitter. They are popular for using the micro-blogging site to spread messages on social awareness, using memes made on contemporary themes.



I dont know who is your creative agency but let me compliment you guys that your tweets are awsome and very very relevant.. FANTASTIC

— Chowkidar Rajaneesh Dasgupta (@rajaneesh_d) May 20, 2019



The person behind this handle — Orphan (@safa_lg786) May 20, 2019





Whoever is handling your social media is doing an awesome job .... Kudos !!!

— VISHAL (@VishalKeTweets) May 21, 2019



Very cool and informative. We need more admins like you all over the country for our police services

— Keshav Jha (@keshavjxx) May 20, 2019



I love this Account so Positive all the time with such humour making Mumbai safer for all Thank you — SocoMumbai (@SocoMumbai) May 20, 2019

This tweet too was a hit with Twitter users, who praised the social media team of the police force for their witty one-liners.