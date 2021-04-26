Social media helps Mumbai Police reunite 75-year-old missing woman with family

The woman was reunited with her family after 15 days. (Image: Twitter/MumbaiPolice)

The Mumbai Police recently reunited a 75-year-old missing woman with her family. Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Police said the woman was found wandering the streets in the city.



Siblings Reunited!

Juhu Police helped a 75 y/o woman, found wandering the streets, reunite with her family after nearly 15 days. She was admitted to Cooper and her photo was circulated on social media to find her next of kin as she was unable to recall anything but her name. pic.twitter.com/ioHPpxVJxW — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 26, 2021

Social media played a crucial role in finding the woman's family. The Juhu Police circulated the woman's picture on social media to find the next of her kin. "The woman was not able to recall anything except her name," the police said.

She was admitted to Cooper Hospital for treatment. "The septuagenarian was united with her family 15 days after she went missing," police added.

According to a report in Mid-Day, the woman's siblings had not approached the police after she went missing 15 days ago.

The Juhu police, who have recorded their statements, said they will act if they find something suspicious, the report said.

"After circulating the messages on social media we got a call from one Shakeel, who has a garage at Vile Parle. He told us the woman was his friend’s aunt. Shakeel informed Patel’s nephew Shankar Shambhu Patel on Thursday. We called him to the police station and reunited him with his aunt," Senior Inspector Shashikant Mane said, as quoted by the publication.