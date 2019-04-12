Mumbai Police posts witty anti-drug message using black hole pic, wins Internet

After NASA had released the first set of real images of black holes on April 10, a meme fest ensued on all social media platforms. Although it was a breakthrough moment for the scientific community world over, the lofty leap ahead called for another meme opportunity for Twitter users. From doughnuts to cat eyes, it has been compared to almost everything under the Sun.

Yet, one tweet on the same that stood out recently was the one shared by the Mumbai Police. Its official Twitter handle is known for coming up with snippety, witty comebacks and messages. This time too, it came up with a rather smart message using the black hole image.



Taking the opportunity to speak about the ills of drug abuse, the Twitter handle wrote: “Don't be 'pulled' into making a 'gargantuan' mistake! #SayNoToDrugs”. The picture that accompanies it shows a line of cocaine leading to a black hole, evidently talking about death in this regard. The picture has an inset text that reads: “That white line leads to a black hole; don’t follow it.”The tweet posted on April 10 has already garnered over 3,000 likes and close to 750 retweets. In fact, netizens heaped praises on the IT cell of the Mumbai police for coming up with such a catchy post on a sensitive issue such as this. Here’s what some said: