Mumbai police commissioner suspends dozens of cops for neglecting legal duties

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve’s squad has been conducting a series of raids at dance bars from March, and dozens of cops have already been suspended in the process. The commissioner ordered the crackdown on bars that were flouting rules and operating beyond permitted hours.

Despite the top cop clearly laying down instructions for dance bars, some of them were found to keep open and running till late at night. This discovery led to a slew of raids being conducted on such errant establishments and subsequent suspension of cops under whose aegis these were operating in the first place.

Of the dozens of policemen suspended by Barve, Lalasaheb Shetye – a senior police inspector from Andheri Police Station – was the latest one to be punished on August 18. The action was taken against Shetye after he had been caught red-handed while taking a bribe, reported the Midday. He was assisted by another constable when he was demanding money from a local bar owner for not shutting down his establishment despite it flouting rules.

Barve’s special squad, which has been conducting the raids and keeping a strict vigil on local policemen, found several policemen purposely ignoring irregularities in alcohol-serving food joints.

The suspensions began on March 23 with cops posted at the Tardeo Police Station coming under the radar of crime branch officials after they had raided Indiana Restaurant and Bar located near Haji Ali in South Mumbai.

Some men were found accosting and harassing eight women by making lewd gestures. The men were arrested only to be let out later on unconventional bail terms. The 47 men indicted in the case were told to donate Rs 3,000 each to a Badlapur orphanage to get bail. After the incident came to light, Constable Vishwanath Sasve was suspended since he was entrusted with ensuring law and order in the area that day.

A week after this incident, a special team of officers from the Anti-Narcotics Cell led by Shivdeep Lande, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (narcotics), raided Saroj Palace. Barve then launched a departmental inquiry against the cops posted in the area. Sub-inspector Kalyan Narayan Ghadge and Naik Dattatray Narayanrao Ambore were suspended in the process.

Gokulsingh Patil, the senior police inspector of Gamdevi Police Station, was the next one to be suspended. He was found guilty of neglecting illegal activities taking place within his jurisdiction after two raids had been conducted at dance bars in the area. Notably, this was the first instance of a senior cop being suspended after Barve took charge of the Mumbai Police.

Two spates of suspensions were witnessed in the month of July wherein four cops from Kasturba Marg police station and one from Powai Police Station were suspended. Senior police inspector Sanjeev Pimple was also suspended along with others for not taking action against five dance bars that had been breaking the law.

