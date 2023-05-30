Mumbai Police bans public gatherings till June 11. Find out what’s allowed and what’s not allowed

Restrictions on public gatherings have been put in place in Mumbai

Mumbai Police issued a fresh prohibitory order on Monday, forbidding the gathering of five or more individuals in a single location, as well as processions and various other activities. This order, issued by Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) of Mumbai Police, is a standard measure taken by law enforcement authorities whenever they anticipate potential disruptions.

Mumbai Police had last issued a prohibitory order in April. New restrictions on public gatherings in Mumbai came into force on May 28 and will stay in place till June 11.

Here is what will be prohibited in Mumbai until June 11, 2023:

i) Any assembly of five or more persons,

ii) Any procession of any persons

iii) Any use of loudspeakers, amplifying instruments, musical band and bursting of crackers in any procession by the assembly.

However, the following activities are not prohibited under the new restrictions:

(a) Marriage ceremony and matrimonial functions etc.

(b) Funeral assemblies and procession on the way to crematoriums/burial places.

(c) Statutory meetings of companies, clubs, co-operative societies, other societies, and associations.

(d) Social gatherings and meetings of clubs, co-operative societies, other societies, and associations to transact their normal business.

(e) Assemblies in or around Cinema houses, theatres or any place of public amusement for the purpose of watching films, dramas or performances as the case may be.

(f) Assemblies in or around courts of law and offices of the Government and local bodies in the discharge of Governmental or Semi-Governmental functions.

(g) Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for academic activities.

(h) Assemblies in factories, shops, and establishments for normal trade, business and callings.

(i) Such other assemblies and the processions as may be permitted by Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Police, Brihanmumbai and their supervisory officers.