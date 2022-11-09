This Mumbai flyover will be shut for demolition and reconstruction adding to traffic woes

A flyover at Mumbai’s Parel is all set to be demolished and reconstructed after it was deemed unsafe owing to the high number of two-wheelers passing through.

The flyover at Parel TT on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road will be shut in the next month which will inevitably add to the increasing traffic woes in the Financial Capital, notorious for bottlenecks.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai’s civic body, said that the high number of joints (32) on the flyover that has led to many two-wheeler accidents. BMC officials said they intend to reduce the number of joints to four to curtail bumpy rides. They also added that on some instances motorists have been flung off the bridge on to the road owing to the bumps on the flyover.

The BMC has also closed the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri after it was found that its girders had eroded, making it unsafe and unfit for commuters to use. This flyover will take six months for demolition and reconstruction and will be closed to traffic as well, The Indian Express reported.

The flyover also sees heavy traffic snarls, especially during rush hour traffic and the 100 m stretch may take up a lot of time to cross. The Parel TT flyover demolition and reconstruction may also take up to six months.