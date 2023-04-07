The only Indian city on list of world’s best cities for public transport

Only one Indian city made it to Time Out’s list of the world’s best cities for public transport. Mumbai took the last spot on the list of 19 cities with great public transit, thanks in large part to its wide-reaching suburban rail network. The financial capital of India edged out Delhi with its famous Metro connectivity to claim the 19th spot on Time Out’s list.

Time Out surveyed more than 20,000 people in 50 cities across the world to come up with the rankings. The honour of being the world’s best city for public transport went to Berlin in Germany, where 97 percent of locals praised the city’s transport network. “The subterranean U-Bahn is particularly delightful, an efficient maze of trains moving people from sight to sight from morning to night,” Time Out noted.

Prague took the second spot with its convenient and aesthetic modes of public transport, while Tokyo in Japan ranked third. In fact, all the top 10 cities on the list were from Europe or Asia.

The list of 19 cities was rounded up with Mumbai in the last spot. Eighty one percent of residents polled said it was easy to commute using public transport. Besides the suburban rail network (colloquially called Mumbai locals) the city also has great connectivity with buses, taxis and autorickshaws.

Moneycontrol News