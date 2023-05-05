Mumbai man loses Rs 1.3 crore in YouTube job fraud

When the complainant asked for his money back, the fraudster claimed that he had not done his job correctly and demanded for more money. (Representational Photo).

A 47-year-old man in Mumbai was cheated of Rs 1.33 crore after he fell for promises to gain high earnings for watching and liking YouTube videos from a cyber fraudster.

The man, who works in a marketing company, was convinced by the fraudster to transfer money in 25 different accounts between January and March 2023.

The man was then asked to join his Telegram group and was told that he would be given various tasks to complete, which could fetch him the earnings. Convinced by the accused's words, the man joined the Telegram group.

"The complainant had got a WhatsApp message asking him if he was interested in a part time job that could earn him between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per day. During the chat, the message sender explained that he would send YouTube videos, and his job would be to watch, like and take its screenshot and send it on the same WhatsApp number. He was asked to pay Rs 5,000 as registration and other fees. He then received a link of a YouTube video and followed instructions. He also received Rs 10,000 in his account," a police officer in the western region of the city said.

"He was asked to deposit money as investment and was given different tasks to complete. The accused told him he would make good profit once he completed the tasks," a police source said.

When the complainant asked for his money back, the fraudster claimed that he had not done his job correctly and demanded for more money. After hearing this, the complainant decided to file a case. The police probe found that the complainant had sent money in 25 different accounts, which were opened in the name of fake companies.

