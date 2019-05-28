App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai local trains junk saree for pant suit in logos to mark ladies coach

The Western Railway has made the new logo much larger than the previous one, so that commuters do not confuse it with a general compartment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

For ages, the ladies coaches in Mumbai locals have used the picture of a ‘sanskari’ woman, clad in a saree with her head covered. Finally, the Western Railways has decided to change it to make it more ‘new age’, giving appropriate representation to today’s working women.

Therefore, in the new logo that was introduced, the picture of the woman in a saree was replaced with that of a woman donning office formals.

The railway officials will be putting up posters of inspiring, female achievers inside the coaches. These would include posters of deceased astronaut Kalpana Chawla, Cricketer Mithali Raj, and Badminton player Saina Nehwal, to name a few, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

So far, two 12-coach trains have reportedly been revamped with the fresh design already, while two others are likely to be rolled out in the next few weeks.

It is AK Gupta, the General Manager of Western Railways, who first thought two months ago that the design of the trains needed modification, specifically the logos; he was looking at expanding their size. That is when they came to realise that the picture of the woman clad in a saree did not reflect the essence of today’s women appropriately.

related news

Speaking to the media about the new logo, Ravindra Bhakar, Chief PRO, Western Railways, said that their idea was to adopt an icon that will do justice and represent today’s women in this city, who are independent and successful.

The WR team finally chose to go with the picture of a woman in a formal pantsuit with her arms folded, because “it reflected the confidence of the modern Indian woman”.

Notably, the WR has made the new logo much larger than the previous one, so that commuters do not confuse it with a general compartment.
First Published on May 28, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #Mumbai local trains #Western Railways

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Spot Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in these throwback pictures by Bina ...

Exclusive: Television actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary jailed for knife attac ...

Chris Hemsworth finds Siddhant Chaturvedi 'worthy' of Thor's hammer

World Cup 2019: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and others; meet the singles f ...

Kaafir trailer: Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina's performances make the show ...

Menstrual Hygiene Day: Akshay Kumar the ‘PadMan’ shares an inspiri ...

2019 World Cup: MS Dhoni makes his debut on Yuzvendra Chahal's famous ...

Madhuri Dixit Nene opens up about Kalank's failure

Ranveer Singh's '83: Team India leaves looking their best in uniform

ICC World Cup 2019 | Steyn Ruled Out of Opening Game Against England

Suspended for Predicting BJP Win, Ujjain Professor Says Modi Governmen ...

Odisha Mountaineer Kalpana Dash’s Mortal Remains Retrieved in Nepal; ...

Remember the Differently Abled Delivery Guy? Zomato Just Gifted him an ...

Payal Tadvi Suicide Case: Accused Doctor Bhakti Mehere Arrested, NCW U ...

Roland Garros: Juan Martin del Potro Powers into Second Round of Frenc ...

Varun Dhawan Cheering for Team India Ahead of World Cup 2019 is All of ...

Motorcycle-borne Men Open Fire at Police Party in Karnal, Free Convict

Divine Intervention? Photobombing Dove Saves German Motorist From Spee ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

New govt can start by cutting corporate tax to 25% and removing exempt ...

Liquidity crisis is spoiling the realty party: What the industry expec ...

3 West Bengal MLAs, several councillors join BJP in Delhi

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses to end marginally higher, Nifty abov ...

Like IBC in first term, structural reforms to continue in Modi’s sec ...

Rally has just started for midcaps and smallcaps, says Porinju Veliyat ...

RBI's guidelines for NBFCs will not impact earnings but will ease liqu ...

Rahul Gandhi's 'tragic hero' act deserves no sympathy; Congress needs ...

Veer Savarkar birth anniversary: Legacy of man who coined term 'Hinduv ...

BIMSTEC leaders to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in: India must expa ...

Narendra Modi 2.0: Why landslide mandate, right conditions make it per ...

After Darbar and Indian 2, future of Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan as acto ...

French Open 2019: Caroline Wozniacki’s early exit questions the effe ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

Alpa Shah on Nightmarch, her Orwell Prize-longlisted account of journe ...

Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom launched, pricing starts at Rs 32,990, Rs 39, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.