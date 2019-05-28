Mumbai local trains junk saree for pant suit in logos to mark ladies coach

For ages, the ladies coaches in Mumbai locals have used the picture of a ‘sanskari’ woman, clad in a saree with her head covered. Finally, the Western Railways has decided to change it to make it more ‘new age’, giving appropriate representation to today’s working women.

Therefore, in the new logo that was introduced, the picture of the woman in a saree was replaced with that of a woman donning office formals.

The railway officials will be putting up posters of inspiring, female achievers inside the coaches. These would include posters of deceased astronaut Kalpana Chawla, Cricketer Mithali Raj, and Badminton player Saina Nehwal, to name a few, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.



To keep up with the changing times, WR is modernising the logo used to mark women’s coaches. Apart from the change in the logo, posters of inspiring women with details of their achievements, will also be displayed in the ladies coaches. @drmbcthttps://t.co/9c7dqKsd4Y

— Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 27, 2019

So far, two 12-coach trains have reportedly been revamped with the fresh design already, while two others are likely to be rolled out in the next few weeks.

It is AK Gupta, the General Manager of Western Railways, who first thought two months ago that the design of the trains needed modification, specifically the logos; he was looking at expanding their size. That is when they came to realise that the picture of the woman clad in a saree did not reflect the essence of today’s women appropriately.

Speaking to the media about the new logo, Ravindra Bhakar, Chief PRO, Western Railways, said that their idea was to adopt an icon that will do justice and represent today’s women in this city, who are independent and successful.

The WR team finally chose to go with the picture of a woman in a formal pantsuit with her arms folded, because “it reflected the confidence of the modern Indian woman”.

Notably, the WR has made the new logo much larger than the previous one, so that commuters do not confuse it with a general compartment.