    Mumbai local train passengers bid farewell to motorman in viral video. Watch

    The video was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a page called Mumbai Railway Users. It has garnered over 50,000 views till now.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 06, 2023 / 06:04 PM IST
    mumbai local

    The commuters were seen celebrating the motorman's farewell. (Representative Image)

    A heartwarming video of local train passengers in Mumbai, celebrating the last day of a motorman has gone viral online. The clip was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a page called Mumbai Railway Users. The unidentified motorman served for many years without a “snag” and passengers bid him a heartfelt goodbye.

    In the now-viral video, several local train commuters can be seen dancing to the beats of a dhol while giving a farewell to the motorman. The celebrations took place after the motorman drove the last train on his retirement day.

    “A celebration last week when a motorman drove the local train for the last time on his retirement day. After putting in many years of service that to without a snag is quite a big achievement,” read the caption of the post.

    Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw was also tagged in the post.


    Watch the video here:

    Social media users were moved by the kind gesture of the local train passengers and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

    “Love Mumbaikars. A grand farewell. Wow amchi Mumbai,” a user wrote.

    Another user commented, “Celebrating the services of the ordinary people is a great gesture.” A third user remarked, “This is Mumbai meri jaan.”

    “A reason to love Railways,” wrote another user.

    first published: Sep 6, 2023 06:02 pm

