Mumbai local train passengers bid farewell to motorman in viral video. Watch

A heartwarming video of local train passengers in Mumbai, celebrating the last day of a motorman has gone viral online. The clip was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a page called Mumbai Railway Users. The unidentified motorman served for many years without a “snag” and passengers bid him a heartfelt goodbye.
In the now-viral video, several local train commuters can be seen dancing to the beats of a dhol while giving a farewell to the motorman. The celebrations took place after the motorman drove the last train on his retirement day.
“A celebration last week when a motorman drove the local train for the last time on his retirement day. After putting in many years of service that to without a snag is quite a big achievement,” read the caption of the post.
Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw was also tagged in the post.
Watch the video here:
— Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) September 3, 2023
After putting in many years of service that to without a snag is quite a big achievement.@AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/It9wpWmMNI
— Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) September 3, 2023
Social media users were moved by the kind gesture of the local train passengers and shared their thoughts in the comments section.
“Love Mumbaikars. A grand farewell. Wow amchi Mumbai,” a user wrote.
Another user commented, “Celebrating the services of the ordinary people is a great gesture.” A third user remarked, “This is Mumbai meri jaan.”
“A reason to love Railways,” wrote another user.
