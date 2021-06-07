Mumbai-Kolkata Vistara flight faces turbulence; three passengers injured

A Vistara flight from Mumbai to Kolkata with 110 passengers onboard faced severe turbulence on June 7.

Three passengers were rushed to the hospital after the Boeing 787 aircraft landed, reports said.

"Flight UK775 operating Mumbai-Kolkata on 7 June 2021 encountered severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing," Vistara confirmed in a statement.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m., right before it was due to land in Kolkata after it took off from Mumbai at 2 p.m., a source told Times of India.

Vistara said that as per its preliminary reports, the turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers, who were given first aid during the flight and were immediately taken to the hospital soon after.

"We are saddened by this unfortunate experience our customers had, and are closely monitoring the health status of those injured," the carrier said adding that it is investigating the situation on priority and will issue an update at the earliest.