These 2 Indian cities rank high in a survey of the most 'unfriendly' cities for non-natives

Apr 27, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST

While no Indian cities made it to the “friendly” list, two of them rank high on the “unfriendly” list.

Mumbai and Delhi rank high in the unfriendliest cities of the world, according to a survey.

The Community Spirit Index, a comprehensive ranking of 53 cities worldwide based on their friendliness for non-natives, has analysed six key metrics to determine the most welcoming cities and the most unfriendly cities in the world. The ranking was done by Preply – an online tutoring and language lessons platform. The metrics include visitor return rates, safety ratings, LGBTQ+ equality, overall happiness, ease of communicating through a common language, and friendly staff.

Accra in Ghana ranks as the least friendly city in the world for non-natives, with a friendliness score of just 3.12 out of 10. Marrakech, Morocco ranks at 2 as the second least friendly city in the world with a score of 3.69, followed by Mumbai, Kuala Lumpur, Rio de Janeiro, and Delhi.

Mumbai has 3.91 per cent “friendly staff” while Delhi has 3.27 per cent, according to the index. While only 12 per cent reviews state Mumbai as friendly, for Delhi it’s slightly higher at 17 per cent. Mumbai scored 3.78 for happiness while Delhi was at 4.01.