Mumbai: BMC receives 99,000 Covishield doses amidst shortage of COVID-19 vaccines

Amid constant complaints of COVID-19 vaccine shortage in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) on April 10 said that it received 99,000 doses of Covishield vaccine. BMC further said that the vaccines will be distributed to the civic and government-run vaccine centres for vaccination.

According to BMC, vaccination drives in Mumbai will take place only in government and civic centres on April 10 and 11 and not in any private hospital, where it will resume once more vaccine doses arrive.

“On April 10, vaccination will take place in government and civic centres between noon and 6am, and it will be between 9am and 5pm on April 11. Citizens eligible for vaccination can travel to centres during curfew on medical grounds,” the BMC had said on April 9.

There are 49 vaccination centres in government and BMC run hospitals in the metropolis, while 71 have been set up in private hospitals, and some 50,000 people are being inoculated daily, as per BMC data.

This comes a day after news agency PTI reported that as many as 75 of the 120 centres, mainly at private hospitals, suspended vaccination on April 9 morning due to unavailability of doses, while some other centres suspended the drive within a few hours after the stock got over.

The jumbo COVID-19 centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, where the civic body has set up a mega inoculation facility, also suspended vaccination after administering less than 200 doses available in stock, a doctor from the centre said.