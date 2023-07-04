Woman shares story of how Mumbai autorickshaw drivers helped find her iPhone, wins the internet

In the thread, the woman wrote that when she reached Versova metro station, she checked her bag and could not find her iPhone.

Leading Indian cities have made headlines for wrong reasons such as crumbling infrastructure. However, in some cases, heartwarming stories about how the common man was helped by others can generate hope for better days.

In a Twitter thread shared on Sunday, a woman wrote as to how autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai helped find her missing iPhone. In the thread, the woman wrote that when she reached Versova metro station, she checked her bag and could not find her phone.

Then in a series of threads, she explained how the driver of the autorickshaw she had travelled in and others around them had helped find the missing phone.

"Thread. I lost my phone this morning. iPhone 12 mini, which I’ve had for about 2 years.

I was going up the escalator at the Versova Metro station, when I reached into my bag and had my ‘waitaminute where the fuck is my phone???!’ moment. Heart sank," the woman, whose handle was identified as @historywali, said.

The thread generated numerous responses, some of whom stated that they too got their phones back in Mumbai after it was misplaced.

"I have had my phone's returned twice by strangers in Mumbai. And stolen from my hands in Bangalore," one user wrote.

"Aamchi Mumbai is really awesome compared to Nama Bengaluru anytime any day, I can vouch," another user wrote.

