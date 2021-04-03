Mumbai airport to levy fine of Rs 1,000 on COVID-19 norm violators

Mumbai Airport (Image: News18)

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in an official notification said it will levy a fine of Rs 1,000 on any individual found violating the mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols at the airport from April 1, 2021.

"A fine of Rs 1,000 will be issued to individuals who refuse to comply with COVID safety norms such as wearing face masks that covers the nose and mouth and maintaining social distancing amongst others at the airport," the notification said.

Mumbai airport said that it makes regular announcements through its PA system as well as by on-ground marshals to encourage passengers to follow safety precautions during their journey through the airport.

With the latest directive from the DGCA, these marshals will now levy fines on any individuals who refuse to comply with requests to follow safety protocols. "In the event of further non-compliance, the violator will be handed over to the authorities for further action," the notice added.

CSMIA follows stringent temperature screening of passengers and personnel before entry into the terminal and regular sanitisation and disinfection of its premises, particularly at high movement areas and touch points, it said in its release.

The airport had earlier placed relevant messages and guidelines in the form of physical and digital boards to ensure safety practices were followed across the airport back in May 2020.

The announcement comes on the day Mumbai reported over 9,000 novel COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day spike since COVID outbreak in the country. The city had reported its second-highest number of cases on March 29 with 8,832 new virus infections in a day.