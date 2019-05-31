Mumbai AC local ticket prices to surge by up to Rs 15 for single journey from June 1

Ticket fares for the air-conditioned (AC) local trains that ply on the Western Line (between Churchgate and Virar) are set to rise from June 1.

The ticket price surge comes as the Ministry of Railways revised the fares after deciding to roll back the inaugural discount it had offered during the launch of the service in 2017.

This move will increase the base fare for a single journey by 1.3 times as compared to travelling first-class on a local train.

Until May 31, travel by the 12 AC local trains, that run from Monday to Friday, cost 1.2 times that of first-class local train fares. However, from tomorrow, the cost of a single ticket journey will rise by Rs 5 to Rs 15. So, in effect, the minimum fare for a single journey will now cost Rs 65 instead of Rs 60. The maximum fare, on the other hand, will increase Rs 205 to Rs 220.

Western Railway authorities made the announcement about the hiked fares on Thursday,as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. They also informed that weekly pass holders will also see a fare surge of Rs 25 to Rs 80, whereas fortnight pass holders will see an increase ranging from Rs 35 to Rs 125; monthly pass holders will have to shell out somewhere between Rs 50 to Rs 165 more.

The AC local trains, believed to be the first of its kind in the country, became operational in December 2017. It generated a revenue of approximately Rs 24 crore within a year.