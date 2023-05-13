English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    13 arrested for activating SIM cards using fake documents in Mumbai

    Those arrested included SIM card sellers, agents and call centre owners who used such SIM cards

    PTI
    May 13, 2023 / 05:18 PM IST
    SIM cards

    Police also seized 2,197 SIM cards from their possession besides four laptops and 60 mobile phones. (Representational Photo).

    As many as 13 persons were arrested in Mumbai over last three days for activating SIM cards with the help of fake documents, police said on Saturday.

    Police also seized 2,197 SIM cards from their possession besides four laptops and 60 mobile phones, said an official. Raids were conducted in the jurisdictions of V P Road, D N Nagar, Malabar Hill, Sahar and Bangur Nagar police stations during the operation, he said.

    Those arrested included SIM card sellers, agents and call centre owners who used such SIM cards. Mumbai police took action after receiving information about these practises from the Department of Telecom (DoT), the official said.

    The accused obtained and activated SIM cards by using forged Aadhaar cards and other identity documents and used these mobile numbers for personal gains, the official said.

    All the arrested persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including cheating and forgery, and more arrests are likely, he added.

    Also read: Gone in 6 missed calls: Mumbai businessman cheated of Rs 1.86cr in SIM swap fraud

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #mumbai
    first published: May 13, 2023 05:18 pm