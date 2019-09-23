App
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mulayam Singh's Mercedes SUV malfunctions, could now be allotted Rs 96 lakh Toyota Prado by UP government

It seems that the former CM, who is now using a BMW car for commute, will be allotted a Toyota Prado, priced at Rs 96.30 lakh in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The Estates Department in the Uttar Pradesh government was in possession of two Mercedes Benz cars, and one has developed a technical snag now. The luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) assigned to former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has ceased to function. The other Merc SUV is used by the state’s incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

When Mulayam Singh informed the concerned departments about the malfunctioning vehicle, it was learned that repairing it would cost the state a whopping Rs 26 lakh approximately.

A few letters were exchanged between the Estate Department and the Security Department following this. It turned out that both departments were unwilling to bear the cost of repairing the SUV, over concerns of fund crunch, reported News 18.

Given the situation at hand, it seems that the former CM, who is now using a BMW car for commute, will be allotted a Toyota Prado. The Toyota land cruiser comes at a price of Rs 96.30 lakh in India.

If you think that’s the most expensive car used by the family members of the Samajwadi Party founder, you are in for a surprise. His youngest son Prateek Yadav rides Italian supercar Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, which is worth crores.

However, they are not the only political family that boasts of high-end luxury cars. Though most Indian politicians use SUVs for their daily commute, there are some who go all-out luxe when it comes to their hot wheels. For instance, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam gifted a Mercedes E350 Cabriolet to his son in 2016.

South superstar Chiranjeevi, who also dabbles in politics, owns a Rolls Royce Phantom, which is the most expensive luxury car one can purchase in India. In fact, the latest Phantom model costs more than Rs 9.5 crore.

First Published on Sep 23, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #India #trends #Uttar Pradesh

