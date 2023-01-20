 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mukesh Ambani ranks 2nd on world’s top CEOs list

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has ranked second on Brand Finance’s list of the world’s top CEOs released by Brand Finance.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has ranked second on Brand Finance’s list of the world’s top CEOs. "Brand Finance's Brand Guardianship Index 2023 saw the rise of Nvidia CEO CEO, Jensen Huang, and Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries Ltd to 1st and 2nd position respectively,” the report said.

The Brand Guardianship Index, released annually by brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance, celebrates CEOs who balance the needs of commercial success with long-term brand building and personal reputation management.

Mukesh Ambani has overtaken the likes of Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and Google’s Sundar Pichai to rank first among Indian and Indian-origin CEOs on the Brand Guardianship Index 2023.

“Ambani continues to oversee Reliance’s transition into green energy, and the diversification of its telecoms and retail branches. This commitment to positive change has positively raised his perception as Chairman and Managing Director of the group and is reflected by Ambani’s top performance on the ‘Inspires positive change’ metric within the Brand Guardianship Index,” the report said.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang topped the list of the world’s best CEOs for overseeing the company’s advancement into the next era of computing through focus on artificial intelligence, digital biology, climate sciences, and autonomous vehicles and robotics.

Both Huang and Ambani have overtaken Satya Nadella, who slipped to third place after ranking first in 2022.