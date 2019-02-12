Mukesh Ambani is top philanthropist in India: Hurun lists most generous Indians

The total Indian philanthropy amount stood at Rs 1,560 crore between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Hurun Research Institute has released the latest 2018 Hurun India Philanthropy list, ranking Indians who donated Rs 10 crore and above between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018. During the period, total donations from these philanthropist amounted to Rs 1,560 crore. The list includes 39 Indians. While education was the primary cause for donations, livelihood enhancement and disaster relief received generous contributions. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/11 10. Gautam Adani | Founder and Chairman, Adani Group | Net Worth: $8.6 billion | Donations: Rs 30 crore for education (Image: Reuters) 3/11 8. Cyrus Mistry | Ex-chairman, Tata Group | Net Worth: $4.7 billion | Donations: Rs 36 crore for education (Image: GettyImages) 4/11 8. Shapoor Pallonji Mistry (Right) | Shapoorji Pallonji Group | Net worth: $ 9.8 billion | Donation: Rs 36 crore for education (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/11 7. Savji Dholakia | Founder and Chairman, Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd | Net Worth: $650 million | Donation: Rs 40 crore for livelihood enhancement (Image: Facebook) 6/11 6. Shiv Nadar | Founder and Chairman, HCL Technologies | Net Worth: $14.6 billion | Donation: Rs 56 crore for education (Image: Shiv Nadar Foundation) 7/11 5. Yusuff Ali MA | Chairman and Managing Director, LuLu Group | Net Worth: $4.7 billion | Donation: Rs 70 crore for disaster relief (Image: Facebook) 8/11 4. Adi Godrej | Chairman, Godrej Group | Net Worth: $2.7 billion | Donation: Rs 96 crore for livelihood enhancement (Image: Moneycontrol) 9/11 3. Azim Premji | Chairman, Wipro Ltd | Net Worth: $22.6 billion | Donation: Rs 113 crore for education (Image: Reuters) 10/11 2. Ajay Piramal | Chairman, Piramal Enterprises | Net Worth: $4.3 billion | Donation: Rs 200 crore for education (Image: Moneycontrol) 11/11 1. Mukesh Ambani | Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries | Net Worth: $49.4 billion | Donation: Rs 437 crore for education (Image: Moneycontrol) -- Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. First Published on Feb 12, 2019 02:25 pm