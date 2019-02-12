Mukesh Ambani is top philanthropist in India: Hurun lists most generous Indians

Hurun Research Institute has released the latest 2018 Hurun India Philanthropy list, ranking Indians who donated Rs 10 crore and above between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018. During the period, total donations from these philanthropist amounted to Rs 1,560 crore. The list includes 39 Indians. While education was the primary cause for donations, livelihood enhancement and disaster relief received generous contributions. (Image: Moneycontrol)