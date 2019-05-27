MSI unveils new gaming laptops with 9th Gen Intel 8-core CPUs

MSI recently unveiled two high-performance gaming laptops with refreshed hardware through a press release less than a week before Computex 2019. The new mobile powerhouses will bring the latest 9th Gen high-performance silicon from Intel to Nvidia’s gaming line up. MSI has also updated its P65 Creator laptop with a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.

The laptops released were the MSI GE65 Raider and the MSI GT76 Titan, the former stepping up MSI’s thin and light laptop game and the latter bringing desktop-grade gaming hardware. And, while the press release only showcased two products, we assume MSI may bring more to the table come May 28th.

MSI GT76 Titan

With the name fit for a fast car, the GT76 Titan arrives as MSI’s powerhouse. The GT76 features new and improved hardware from last year’s GT75 Titan. Apart from the very-capable RTX 2080 graphics, MSI has also integrated an overclockable, desktop-class Intel Core i9 processor with 8 cores and 16 threads.

The new MSI Titan is also set to feature a new cooling system that the company claim will keep the machine cool even when it overclocks to 5.0GHz. MSI’s new Cooler Boost Titan system includes 11 copper heat pipes and four fans to maximise airflow and keep the machine running cool, no matter the task. The beasty look of the new GT76 Titan resembles that of the Alienware Area 51m.

MSI GE65 Raider

The Taiwanese tech giant also announced an upgraded version of the GE63 Raider. Like its predecessor before, the MSI GE65 Raider falls into the slim yet powerful gaming laptop category. It is powered by a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with Nvidia’s RTX series graphics. The new GE65 also gets Wi-Fi 6 support for superior connectivity as well as a display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Lastly, the P65 Creator laptop has also been refreshed with 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, RTX graphics and a 15.6-inch 4K display. MSI hasn’t revealed pricing or availability of any of the new laptop, but we assume the company will do so at Computex 2019.