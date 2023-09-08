English
    MS Dhoni plays golf with Donald Trump. Watch

    September 08, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST
    MS Dhoni and Donald Trump at the golf course. (Image credit: @invincibl39/X)

    Cricket icon MS Dhoni was seen playing gold with former US president Donald Trump. A video doing the rounds on social media showed the former India captain teeing off on the gold course with Trump. Both of them even posted for a photograph, with Trump wearing a red cap with "MAGA", or "Make America Great Again", printed on it. The slogan was popularised by Trump.


    Dubai-based entrepreuner Hitesh Sanghvi the photo of Dhoni and Trump."Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack. Thank you mr president for hosting us," he wrote on Instagram.

    MS Dhoni was also spotted at the US Open 2023 quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

    first published: Sep 8, 2023 11:40 am

