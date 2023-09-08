MS Dhoni plays golf with Donald Trump. Watch

Cricket icon MS Dhoni was seen playing gold with former US president Donald Trump. A video doing the rounds on social media showed the former India captain teeing off on the gold course with Trump. Both of them even posted for a photograph, with Trump wearing a red cap with "MAGA", or "Make America Great Again", printed on it. The slogan was popularised by Trump.
Dubai-based entrepreuner Hitesh Sanghvi the photo of Dhoni and Trump."Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack. Thank you mr president for hosting us," he wrote on Instagram.
Former US president Trump playing golf with Dhoni.
Thala fever in USA.#dhoni #thala pic.twitter.com/RdUNORQUdW
MS Dhoni was also spotted at the US Open 2023 quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.
