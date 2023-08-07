MS Dhoni clicks photo with traffic policeman outside Ranchi stadium. Viral pic

MS Dhoni with the traffic policeman outside the Ranchi stadium. (Image credit: Instagram/kushmahi7).

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently spotted driving around in his hometown of Ranchi and stopped his vehicle to take a photo with a traffic policemen outside the JSCA stadium in the city.

In a photo shared on Instagram, which has gone viral, Dhoni can be seen seated in the driver's seat with the policeman standing near him.

The photo saw several comments, many of whom praised the 42-year-old for his humility.

Dhoni celebrated his 42nd birthday in July and in May captained the Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL), after beating the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans in the final.

The wicket-keeper batter announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020 and has played in the IPL since then.

Dhoni has regularly visited the JSCA stadium to train and maintain his fitness and at the end of IPL 2023, wished to not reveal his future plans and said that he would take a decision closer to the next edition of the tournament.

He still remains the only international captain to have won the T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy in limited-overs cricket and was the captain who lifted the ICC Test Championship mace in 2010 and 2011 which was given to the top-ranked Test team before the introduction of the World Test Championship in 2019.

