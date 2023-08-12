MS Dhoni asks for directions from strangers, wins the internet. Viral video

The video, which has gone viral, saw many responses from users, some of whom praised MS Dhoni for his humility. (File photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has achieved most things that any cricketer would wish to achieve in their careers. Despite the success, however, the 42-year-old former India captain has remained a simpleton in his life away from the cricket field.

In a recent video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dhoni showed another example of his simplicity after he asked for directions to reach his hometown of Ranchi, from strangers on the road.

Seated in the navigator seat of the car, Dhoni could be heard asking from strangers as to how he could reach Ranchi and the men could be heard explaining to Dhoni which turn the car needed to take to reach the Jharkhand capital.

After hearing them out, Dhoni could be heard asking if it was a second circular route which would take them to Ranchi. After answering in the affirmative to his query, the men asked for a selfie and shook Dhoni's hands.

The video, which has gone viral, saw many responses from users, some of whom praised the Chennai Super Kings captain for his humility.

"Dhoni is just a down to earth guy," one user wrote.

"Even in this small video clip, Lt Col MS Dhoni has again shown and proved that he is a grounded person. He is a man with no arrogance and is totally humble while speaking with strangers," another user wrote.

Recently, Dhoni received praised on social media after a photo of his with a traffic policeman outside the JSCA stadium in Ranchi went viral.