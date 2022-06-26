English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Mr Happy Face is crowned world's 'ugliest' dog. See pics

    This 17-year-old Chinese crested defeated nine competitors Friday in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest, a decades-old event held annually in Petaluma, California.

    AFP
    June 26, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
    Mr Happy Face looks towards the camera before the start of the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 24, 2022. - Mr. Happy Face, a 17-year-old Chinese Crested, saved from a hoarder's house, won the competition taking home the $1,500 prize.

    Mr Happy Face looks towards the camera before the start of the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 24, 2022. - Mr. Happy Face, a 17-year-old Chinese Crested, saved from a hoarder's house, won the competition taking home the $1,500 prize.

    With a tuft of punk-style hair and a tongue sticking perennially out the side of his mouth, a dog named Mr Happy Face has been crowned the world's homeliest pooch.

    This 17-year-old Chinese crested defeated nine competitors Friday in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest, a decades-old event held annually in Petaluma, California.

    The champ was adopted as a rescue last year by a 41-year-old Arizona musician, Jeneda Benally.

    "During the pandemic, I had hoped to either have a baby or adopt a dog. Since having a baby would have been an act of God, I opted to adopt a dog," Benally said as she introduced this one at the contest.

    At the shelter she said she was told about an older dog with health problems, a creature that "could be inbred because he was so ugly."

    Close

    Related stories

    Jeneda Benally celebrates as her dog Mr Happy Face wins the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 24. Jeneda Benally celebrates as her dog Mr Happy Face wins the World's Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, California on June 24.

    "The shelter staff tried to prepare me for what I was about to see. I saw a creature who was indeed old, needed a second chance and deserved to be loved," said the proud owner.

    Read more: Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins the best in Westminster Dog Show; a look at the scenes from the show

    She said Mr Happy Face had previously lived with a person who hoarded and conditions were abominable. "He was a survivor of abuse and neglect," she said.

    Vets said that with his poor health the dog might only live a few weeks.

    Mr Happy Face is a victim of abuse and neglect, the pet owner said. Mr Happy Face is a victim of abuse and neglect, the pet owner said.

    "Love, kindness and mommy kisses have helped him defy the anticipated short life that we all expected him to have with our family," Benally added.

    "His hobbies include sleeping, snoring, woofing in his sleep and making odd sounds when he is happy."

    Contest organizers say this of the contest itself: "Dogs of all breeds and sizes have warmed our hearts and filled our lives with unconditional love. This world-renowned event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique."

    Read more: Watch: The touching moment a dog is reunited with owner in war-torn Ukraine
    AFP
    Tags: #California #dog #Mr Happy Face #World's ugliest dog
    first published: Jun 26, 2022 05:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.