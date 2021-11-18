MARKET NEWS

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra bars comedian Vir Das from performing in state

Vir Das, earlier this week uploaded a six-minute video on YouTube titled "I come from two Indias", which was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Image source: ANI

Comedian Vir Das, who is in the eye of controversy for his YouTube video 'I come from two Indias' will not be allowed to perform in Madhya Pradesh, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said.

Das, earlier this week uploaded a six-minute video on YouTube titled "I come from two Indias", which was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

Taking a jibe at Congress leaders who have shown their support to the comedian, Mishra said, "Some clowns try to dishonour India & have the support of Kapil Sibal & other Congress members. Rahul Gandhi & Kamal Nath insult India abroad. We won't let this contaminant do his programs in MP until he expresses regret." Narottam Mishra said, news agency ANI reported.

The Mumbai-based stand-up comic, who has also dabbled in Bollywood, had touched on various topics in the clip, including the farm protests, the battle against Covid-19, the duality in response to women, particularly rape, and the crackdown on comedians.

"We won't allow such jesters to perform. If he tenders an apology, we are going to think over it," Mishra, who is also the MP government's spokesman.

Das, who has issued a statement saying his comments weren't intended to insult the country, has found backing from TMC member Mahua Moitra as well as Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor.

In his tweet, Sibal said: "Vir Das None can doubt that there are two India’s. Just that we don’t want an Indian to tell the world about it. We are intolerant and hypocritical.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi criticised Das for "vilifying the nation" and actor Kangana Ranaut demanded strict action against the comedian, news agency PTI reported.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a film body that claims to have over 2.5 lakh registered members, earlier said its members won't work with Das unless he issues a public apology.

With agency inputs
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Madhya Pradesh #Two Indias #Vir Das
first published: Nov 18, 2021 03:11 pm

