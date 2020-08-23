172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|mp-health-minister-prabhuram-choudhary-tests-covid-19-positive-5744851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MP Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary tests COVID-19 positive

Choudhary is the seventh minister in Madhya Pradesh, besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to test positive for the infection.

Moneycontrol News

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary on August 23 informed that he has tested coronavirus positive. The minister took to Twitter to share the same in Hindi.

His tweet loosely translates to, "My COVID-19 test report came out positive. I request those who had come in my contact to take a coronavirus test. Those in close contact should quarantine themselves."

Choudhary is the seventh minister in Madhya Pradesh, besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to test positive for the infection.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 05:01 pm

