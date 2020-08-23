MP Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary tests COVID-19 positive

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary on August 23 informed that he has tested coronavirus positive. The minister took to Twitter to share the same in Hindi.



मेरी कोविड की रिपोर्ट टेस्ट के बाद पॉजि़टिव आई है।मेरा सभी से निवेदन है जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारनटीन में चले जाएं।आप सभी की प्रार्थना एवं आशीर्वाद से जल्द आप सभी के बीच उपस्थित होकर फिर जन सेवा के कार्यों में लगेंगे।

— Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary (@DrPRChoudhary) August 23, 2020

His tweet loosely translates to, "My COVID-19 test report came out positive. I request those who had come in my contact to take a coronavirus test. Those in close contact should quarantine themselves."

Choudhary is the seventh minister in Madhya Pradesh, besides Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to test positive for the infection.