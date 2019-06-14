App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola working on two new One-series smartphones

Motorola One Action would have similar specs as the One Vision.

Moneycontrol News
Motorola is all set to debut the One series in India on June 20. The company would launch the Motorola One Vision as its first smartphone under the new series. While we wait for the launch, Motorola is reportedly working on two more devices under the same series.

According to 91Mobiles, Motorola is soon planning to launch Motorola One Action and One Pro. While there are not any details of the One Pro yet, the report has revealed many specifications of One Action. 

Motorola One Action would have similar specs as the One Vision. It could come with a 6.3-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2520 pixels and a punch-hole display seen on One Vision.

Under the hood, there would be the same Samsung Exynos 9609 processor found on One Vision. And for graphics, it would come with Mali G72 GPU. The SoC would be paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM with 32GB, 64GB and 128GB onboard. The report states that the 3GB variant would come with 32GB storage onboard.

When it comes to the camera, the plastic back panel will come with three cameras. The primary sensor would have a 12.6MP lens. Details on the other camera are not available as yet. For selfies, the punch-hole will also house a 12.6MP front camera.

Connectivity options would include NFC and 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth. Motorola One Action would come in at least two colour options - Blue and Gold. There is no update on when will Motorola launch the two phones. The Lenovo-owned brand would launch Motorola One Vision in India on June 20.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 05:36 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

