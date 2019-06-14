Motorola working on two new One-series smartphones

Motorola is all set to debut the One series in India on June 20. The company would launch the Motorola One Vision as its first smartphone under the new series. While we wait for the launch, Motorola is reportedly working on two more devices under the same series.

According to 91Mobiles, Motorola is soon planning to launch Motorola One Action and One Pro. While there are not any details of the One Pro yet, the report has revealed many specifications of One Action.

Motorola One Action would have similar specs as the One Vision. It could come with a 6.3-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 * 2520 pixels and a punch-hole display seen on One Vision.

Under the hood, there would be the same Samsung Exynos 9609 processor found on One Vision. And for graphics, it would come with Mali G72 GPU. The SoC would be paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM with 32GB, 64GB and 128GB onboard. The report states that the 3GB variant would come with 32GB storage onboard.

When it comes to the camera, the plastic back panel will come with three cameras. The primary sensor would have a 12.6MP lens. Details on the other camera are not available as yet. For selfies, the punch-hole will also house a 12.6MP front camera.