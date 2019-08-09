Motorola One Zoom to launch with a 48MP quad-camera setup: Report

Motorola is reportedly working on multiple One-series devices. Details of the Motorola One Zoom have leaked with images, giving out essential specifications and features. The One Zoom would have a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor.

The smartphone would not have a punch-hole display like the One Vision or other rumoured One-series devices, according to WinFuture. It would instead have a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with water-drop notch and an aspect ratio of 21:9. The smartphone would have very narrow bezels, except a marginally thicker chin.

At the back, there would be a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor. The sensor would use Pixel Binning technology which combines four images into one to create a 12MP high-resolution image. The other three sensors would include an ultra-wide sensor, a telephoto lens with 5X hybrid zoom and a depth sensor.

The report does not mention anything about its processor or the RAM and storage options. The Motorola One Zoom is expected to have a large battery, in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The One Zoom is expected to launch during the IFA Berlin 2019 next month. At the event, Motorola is also rumoured to launch another smartphone called Motorola One Action.