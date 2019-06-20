Motorola One Vision with punch-hole, CineVision display launched: Specs, Price, Availability

Motorola has launched the Motorola One Vision today in India. The smartphone was launched last month in Brazil and some other international markets. Key highlights of Motorola One Vision include a punch-hole display with a CinemaVision aspect ratio of 21:9.

Motorola One Vision is the third smartphone under the One-series available in India. The One Vision comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2520 pixels. It is the first Motorola smartphone to sport a punch-hole display and comes with an aspect ratio of 21:9.

Under the hood, the performance unit comes with a 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 processor and Mali-G72 GPU for graphics. The SoC Is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD up to 512GB. The One Vision comes with a 3,500 mAh battery with support for TurboPower fast charging support. Motorola claims that the fast charging tech can provide 7 hours of juice in 15 minutes.

For optics, there is a dual camera setup at the back. It consists of a 48MP primary Samsung GM-1 sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and a secondary 5MP f/2.2 camera. The rear camera setup also includes dual-LED flash and supports Portrait Mode, 8x digital zoom, HDR, etc.

It comes with a dedicated 'Night Vision' mode for better low-light performance. For selfies, the punch-hole houses a 25MP f/2.0 sensor.

Motorola One Vision is the first smartphone to feature 'Quad-Pixel' technology on both, the front and rear cameras.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. Motorola One Vision boots on Android 9.0 out of the box and is a part of Google’s Android One Program, ensuring timely software updates for two years and security patches for three years.

It is priced at Rs 19,999 for the single 4GB + 128GB variant and goes on sale starting next week exclusively via Flipkart. It would be offered in Sapphire and Bronze Gradient colours.

First impressions

The One Vision feels premium at the price point it has been launched. The build is sturdy and the gradient finish at the back adds to the quality. Motorola could have done better by launching a Red or a Black variant.

We've seen how OnePlus utilised a separate Red variant to their advantage in even one of their premium launches. On the other hand, a Black or Grey is a safe colour that appeals to people who don't want to go overboard.

The screen could have been a little better. With one-of-its-kind CinemaVision screen an OLED display would have been the perfect partner.