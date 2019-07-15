App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 01:22 PM IST
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola One Vision with Bronze Gradient finish now available on Flipkart: Specs, Price and Offers

The One Vision is Motorola’s first smartphone to come with a punch-hole display and a CinemaWide display.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Motorola’s latest smartphone One Vision was launched last month in India. The company had launched the One Vision in two colours, namely Sapphire Gradient and Bronze Gradient. However, only the Sapphire Gradient colour was available during the first sale.

Motorola has now released the One Vision in Bronze Gradient. Apart from the rear panel’s colour, specs and price of the One Vision remain the same.

The One Vision is Motorola’s first smartphone to come with a punch-hole display and a CinemaWide display. Both colour options of the One Vision are available for sale on Flipkart. Launch offers for the One Vision include five percent off for Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card owners. Flipkart is also offering EMI options and exchange up to Rs 17,900 on old smartphones.

As far as specs go, the One Vision features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ CineVision display with a resolution of 1080 * 2520 pixels and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It includes a 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 processor and Mali-G72 GPU for graphics, under the hood. Memory options include a single 4GB RAM variant with 128GB storage on board, further expandable up to 512GB via microSD. 

In terms of optics, there are dual cameras at the back with a 48MP f/1.7 primary Samsung GM-1 sensor and a 5MP sensor. The rear camera setup also includes dual-LED flash and supports Portrait Mode, 8x digital zoom, HDR, etc. It comes with a dedicated 'Night Vision' mode for better low-light performance. For selfies, the punch-hole houses a 25MP f/2.0 sensor. It is the first smartphone to feature 'Quad-Pixel' technology on both the front and rear cameras.

The One Vision features a 3,500 mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging support. Priced at Rs 19,999, it competes directly with the Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M40 and the recently launched Vivo Z1Pro (review).
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #Motorola #smartphones #Technology

