Motorola One Vision India launch confirmed on June 20

Motorola One Vision, which was launched last month in Brazil, is set to make its way to the Indian smartphone market. Motorola has announced that the company’s first punch-hole display smartphone would launch on June 20.



Let’s move a notch ahead with a wider perspective! Get ready to experience #ANewVision. Tag your binge-watch partner who needs to see this now! pic.twitter.com/FhhlLWFGQe

— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 10, 2019

Motorola has uploaded a 15-second teaser video on Twitter of its smartphone with a punch-hole display that offers a cinematic view. The teaser itself is enough to confirm that Lenovo-owned company would launch One Vision which has a hole punch display and a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio.

To recall, Motorola One Vision features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 * 2520 pixels. The punch-hole on top-left of the screen houses the 25MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

At the rear, there is a dual camera setup which includes a 48MP f/1.7 primary sensor. The other camera consists of a 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup also includes dual-LED flash and supports Portrait Mode, 8x digital zoom, HDR, etc.

For performance, Motorola One Vision gets a 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Storage can be further expanded via microSD card up to 512GB. It includes a relatively large 3,500mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The smartphone boots on Android 9.0 out of the box and is a part of Google’s Android One Program, ensuring timely software and security updates.

Motorola One Vision is on sale in Brazil and some other international markets for BRL 1,999 (approximately Rs 35,800). However, in some other markets, it is available for EUR 299 (approximately Rs 23,500). The smartphone was launched in two colour options — Sapphire Blue and Brown.